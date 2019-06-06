ON! Channel Celebrates Pride Month with LGBT Series And Films

June marks Pride Month, a 30-day celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and everything it stands for. Inspired by the 1969 Stone Riots, which marks its 50th Anniversary this month, Pride Month reminds us of LGBT+ community's rich history and all the accomplishments made over the years.

The ON! Channel, which has always been about inclusion and diversity, wanted to celebrate Pride Month, by giving the LGBT+ community a voice - a place where they can see themselves and feel represented in the stories being told.

Series like "Pride Wives of Dallas", "The Come Up ATL" and "The Come Up NYC", "Bikerz and Beautiez", "Lipstick: The Series" "Fashionaires of Atlanta", "T.R.A.D.E" and more are reaching an audience mostly neglected.

"We believe that everyone should have a voice and should feel represented. I'm constantly saying that, "Your stories are our stories and those stories are the stories of America," said Maurice W, The Founder of The ON! Channel.

Throughout June, The ON! Channel will continue to add LGBT+ Reality Shows, Series, Films, Talk Shows created by LGBT+ creators, for not only the LGBT+ Community, but for all those who enjoy great content.

"One thing I've learned since creating ON! is that people from all walks of life watch all kinds of content from all kinds of creators. Its not just black viewers watching black content, or LGBT viewers watching LGBT Content or caucasian viewers watching Caucasian content and so on. There is this unified mix of people who just enjoy watching good shows and films. You know, the kind of stuff you can't all find on one channel or streaming service. But again this is not about us right now, its about celebrating Pride Month, by saying, "You are us and we are you and you can find yourself on The ON! Channel always.

The ON! Channel can be found online at www.TheONchannel.com.

The ON! Channel can be found online at www.TheONchannel.com.

You can also download The ON! Channel mobile apps or find The ON! Channel on ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Google Play, Android TV, Chromecast and more.





