Video: Oasis Documentary DON’T LOOK BACK IN ANGER Drops Teaser Trailer

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The teaser trailer has been released for “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” the Disney+ documentary following the British band Oasis on their Live ‘25 tour in Cardiff, Wales, marking their first live performance together in 16 years.

The documentary from Magna Studios and Sony Music Vision created by the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer, and director Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders,” “A Thousand Blows”) and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (“Shut Up and Play the Hits,” “Meet Me in the Bathroom”), will open in select IMAX and cinemas in September, before streaming exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.

“Don’t Look Back In Anger” charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time. The film is an account of the 2025 musical event, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The movie includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.

Steven Knight says, “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation. ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

Featuring unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage, the film is a Magna Studios production, presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Sony Music Entertainment UK. The producers are Sam Bridger (“Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now,” “Meet Me in the Bathroom”) and Guy Heeley (“Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man”). The executive producers include Kate Shepherd, Marisa Clifford, Davud Karbassioun, Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Isabel Davis, and Tim O’Shea, with Oscar®-winning sound mixers James Mather (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Belfast”) and Tarn Willers (“The Zone of Interest”), cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos (“Belfast,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”), and editors George Cragg and Martina Zamolo leading the creative technical team.

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