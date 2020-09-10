Noomi Rapace & Aksel Hennie Join Tommy Wirkola's THE TRIP

Written by Wirkola, Nick Ball and John Niven, the film is produced by Kjetil Omberg and Jørgen Storm Rosenberg.

Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie are set to star in director Tommy Wirkola's Norwegian-language thriller THE TRIP. Written by Wirkola, Nick Ball and John Niven, the film is produced by Kjetil Omberg and Jørgen Storm Rosenberg for 74 Entertainment. XYZ Films is financing and handling worldwide sales, with CAA co-repping US rights, and with Nordisk Film Distribution releasing the film in Scandinavia. XYZ will be introducing the film to buyers at the upcoming TIFF.

A dysfunctional husband (Hennie) and wife (Rapace) head to a remote lakeside cabin under the guise of reconnecting, but each has secret designs to kill the other. Before they can carry out their respective plans, unexpected visitors arrive and the couple is faced with a far greater danger than anything they could have plotted.

The film reunites Wirkola with Rapace, as the two worked together on WHAT HAPPENED TO MONDAY, which was written and directed by Wirkola, and starred Rapace. XYZ, Wirkola and 74 Entertainment previously collaborated on Wirkola's DEAD SNOW 2.

Rapace is well known for her roles in the films PROMETHEUS, SHERLOCK HOLMES and WHAT HAPPENED TO MONDAY as well as independent films DAISY DIAMOND and BEYOND. She will next be seen in THE SECRETS WE KEEP opening September 15th and LAMB premiering 2021.

Hennie broke out with the Norwegian hit HEADHUNTERS, which also starred Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and was directed by Morten Tyldum and co-starred in HERCULES and THE MARTIAN. He will next be seen in THE DOORMAN opening October 9th.

Wirkola is best known for directing HANSEL AND GRETEL and WHAT HAPPENED TO MONDAY.

XYZ's recent slate of sales titles include RUN RABBIT RUN with Elisabeth Moss, DUAL starring Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg, CUS AND MIKE starring Anthony Hopkins, current release VIVARIUM starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots and Sion Sono's PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND, starring Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella. XYZ is also in post-production on STOWAWAY starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.

Rapace is repped by CAA, Stella Härnström, Narrative and and Hirsh Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman. Hennie is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency. Wirkola is repped by CAA.

View More TV Stories Related Articles