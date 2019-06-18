Nickelodeon and Imagine Kids+Family Developing Live-Action Space Series

Nickelodeon and Imagine Kids+Family are partnering to develop the original live-action series, Untitled Space Show (working title). Untitled Space Show will be showrun and written by Daniel Knauf (Carnivale, The Blacklist) and centers around a group of kids who mistakenly launch into space. The series marks the first project co-produced by Nickelodeon and Imagine Kids+Family. Untitled Space Show will be executive produced by Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Kids+Family President Stephanie Sperber, and Knauf. The production will be overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Scripted Content for Nickelodeon and by creative executive Will Davis for Imagine Kids+Family.

In Untitled Space Show, an almost-finished spaceship is about to launch into space with the world's leading scientists to investigate a mysterious asteroid passing by earth. After a dare gone wrong, a group of kids accidentally launch the ship, putting them in the path of an asteroid. Without any proper training, they embark on a journey of survival using their smarts and friendship as their tools, as their parents watch from back on earth and attempt to guide them to safety.

"Working with Brian, Ron and all the creative voices at Imagine to create this project for Nickelodeon is a dream come true," said Brian Robbins, President, Nickelodeon. "They have an insatiable love for storytelling and content creation that resonates globally, and we're excited to explore this new adventure together for kids and families."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Nickelodeon to expand upon Imagine's legacy telling great stories set in space. Dan's vision blends real Science with compelling storytelling in a way that will engage young audiences around the world," said Sperber.

Imagine has a rich history telling stories rooted in space adventure including the multiple Academy Award-winning film Apollo 13, the hybrid docuseries Mars for NatGeo, and the Emmy Award-winning series From The Earth To The Moon for HBO. Imagine Kids+Family was started in January of this year by Imagine Entertainment, and is run by Sperber. The division recently announced a partnership James Patterson's kids division JIMMY Books, and with LIFE to develop LIFE for Kids, an animated series to bring history to life using images from the preeminent picture magazine.



Read more at http://www.thefutoncritic.com/news/2019/06/18/nickelodeon-and-imagine-kidsplusfamily-developing-original-live-action-space-series-906213/20190618nickelodeon02/





