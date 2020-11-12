Nickelodeon Celebrates NICKMAS with Over 100 Hours of Seasonal Content

Featuring 21 Holly Jolly Premieres Beginning Thursday, Nov. 19.

It's beginning to look a lot like "Nickmas"! Nickelodeon is welcoming in the holiday with over 100 hours of seasonal content, featuring 21 holly jolly premieres of its live-action, animation and preschool series beginning Thursday, Nov. 19. Viewers will be treated to a joyous lineup including the season two premiere of original festive competition series, Top Elf; the brand-new star-studded special The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular; and all-new episodes of the net's hit series PAW Patrol, Santiago of the Seas, Blue's Clues & You!, The Casagrandes, The Substitute, All That, Danger Force, and more, plus classic fan-favorite holiday episodes of Rugrats, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and The Loud House.

In the second season of Top Elf, premiering on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), Santa (Tommy Snider) and Ms. Jingles (Samantha Turret) invite seven talented "Elf-testants" to the North Pole to compete in a series of holiday-themed challenges for the title of "Top Elf" and $25,000 to a charity on their Wish List. Each "Elf-testant" is paired with one of Santa's elves who are excited to help bring their holiday vision to life. The season will feature even bigger and messier challenges, including building a life size countdown calendar, designing sweet treat carts for the North Pole street fair, reimagining Santa's style for a high-tech makeover, creating a scenic 3D pop-up experience and producing and starring in their very own holiday-themed music video.

Each episode of TOP ELF features a celebrity guest judge to help decide who will make it on to Santa's list and continue on in the competition. Joining as judges for season two are social media star Addison Rae, Nickelodeon's Unfiltered host Jay Pharoah, singer-songwriter Tori Kelly, social media sensation Guava Juice and global superstar JoJo Siwa. TOP ELF will air regularly Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) through Dec. 17 on Nickelodeon.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, Nickelodeon will celebrate the holidays with a brand-new star-studded special, The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular, premiering at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by Nickelodeon's Lex Lumpkin, the hour-long variety show will include musical performances by JoJo Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay and Ne-Yo, along with appearances by Gabriel Iglesias, Jay Pharoah, Tisha Campbell, Trevor Noah and Young Dylan. The special will also feature comedy sketches from the casts of All That, The Astronauts, Danger Force, Group Chat andNickelodeon's Unfiltered - including Darci Lynne with Petunia - as well as special messages from animated stars SpongeBob SquarePants, Lincoln and Lucy from The Loud House, and Ronnie Anne from The Casagrandes.

Top Elf's original concept was created by Mike Duffy and Tim Duffy of Ugly Brother Studios, who executive produce the series along with Jimmy FOX of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. Lisa Fletcher (The Titan Games, Project Runway) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Nickelodeon's Unscripted Content executives Rob Bagshaw, Paul J Medford, Mandel Ilagan and Stacey Carr also serve as executive producers. The season is directed by Gary Shaffer (Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge, The X Factor).

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment (BET Awards, The New Edition Story, Black Girls Rock!). Jesse Collins, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon serve as executive producers along with Heath Seifert and Kevin Kopelow (All That, Austin & Ally), who also serve as showrunners and head writers. Nickelodeon's Unscripted Content executives Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford are also executive producers. The special is directed by Sandy Restrepo (Grammy Awards, American Music Awards).

Production of Nickelodeon's TOP ELF and The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

