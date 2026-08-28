Nfl Play Action to Launch Weekly Series on Paramount+

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Paramount+ is launching NFL Play Action, a new weekly original sports series that breaks down the week's biggest NFL matchups. Executive produced by NFL MVP and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Skydance Sports, and the NFL, the magazine-style studio show debuts on September 9 and tackles 360 degrees of the NFL for a co-viewing, family audience: football, fashion, food, follies, and more. Thirteen 30-minute episodes stream globally on Paramount+ every Wednesday night.

Hosted by Kyle Brandt (Good Morning Football) and co-hosted by fitness instructor, media personality and entrepreneur Ally Love, NFL PLAY ACTION brings a fresh, dynamic energy to game week, pairing Brandt's football pedigree with Love's fluency of sports, fashion, and entertainment. Together, they'll anchor the can't-miss weekly cultural recap of NFL football this fall, spotlighting the biggest storylines, stars, and moments both on and off the field.

The sports series is produced by Skydance Sports, with Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Lauren Gaffney, Chris Ogden, and Matt Greenfield as Executive Producers for Skydance Sports, Josh Allen and Lindsey Cohen, and Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Keith Cossrow and Jessica Boddy executive producing for NFL Films. Kyle Brandt also executive produces, and Dan Marks and Ben Davies serve as co-executive producers for the series.

The series complements Paramount+'s lineup of CBS Sports' NFL coverage, which includes every live NFL ON CBS game in the local market, THE NFL TODAY, THE NFL TODAY+ and daily coverage from CBS Sports HQ.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Skydance Animation, Film, Television, and Interactive/Games, and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

About Skydance Sports

Skydance Sports is the industry-leading sports content studio behind critically acclaimed films and series including the Golden Globe-nominated Air (Amazon), America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (Netflix), Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO), and Emmy-nominated Rafa (Netflix). Upcoming projects include docuseries The Dynasty: UConn Huskies (Apple TV), Hulu drama series The Land from DAN FOGELMAN, and Mr. Irrelevant, a theatrical film with Paramount Pictures.

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