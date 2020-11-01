NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and ARRAY Present Conversation With Takeshi Fukunaga

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This discussion will be Moderated by NFMLA Board Member, Filmmaker and TV Director Varda Bar-Kar.

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) and ARRAY Releasing for a conversation with Takeshi Fukunaga. They will discuss Takeshi's career, his newest film 'AINU MOSIR' which won a Special Jury Mention in the International Narrative Competition at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival and the film's distribution partnership with ARRAY Releasing. This discussion will be Moderated by NFMLA Board Member, Filmmaker and TV Director Varda Bar-Kar.

All event times are Pacific Time.

A ZOOM link will be emailed to you an hour prior to the start time.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/nfmla-panel-takeshi-fukunagas-ainu-mosir-an-array-releasing-title/

