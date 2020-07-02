New York Philharmonic To Perform in CNN's THE FOURTH IN AMERICA

The New York Philharmonic will participate in CNN's The Fourth in America, a primetime musical special airing Saturday, July 4, from 8:00 p.m. to midnight EDT. The Philharmonic will be featured in a newly recorded performance of America the Beautiful, played by Philharmonic musicians from their homes, and an archival performance of Bernstein's Candide Overture.

The Fourth in America will honor the United States military, frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, and citizens across the country demanding equality. It will be hosted by CNN anchors Don Lemon, in New York City, and Dana Bash, in Washington, DC.

Other ensembles featured in the broadcast include "The President's Own" US Marine Band, US Navy Band, US Army Field Band, and the San Francisco Symphony, Colorado Symphony, Houston Symphony, and Chicago and New York Youth Symphony orchestras. Additional musical performers include Jewel, Barry Manilow, Martina McBride, Cece Winans, the Harlem Gospel Choir, and others.

