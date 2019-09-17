New Workplace Comedy from SINGLE PARENTS Producer in the Works at ABC

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Single Parents" executive producer Alison Bennett will produce "Other People's Problems," a new workplace comedy, at ABC.

The comedy is set in the HUMAN RESOURCES department of a corporate hotel chain. The series is part of Bennett's overall deal with the studio.

The show centers on the unlikely friendship between two HR co-workers: a newly divorced 30-year-old woman and her hard-partying boss, a twice-divorced woman in her 40s.

Bennett is also known for her writing and producing credits on "You're the Worst" and "LA to Vegas."

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories