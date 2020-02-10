New Season of WIFE SWAP Premieres Thursday, Feb. 13

The new season of Wife Swap premieres Thursday, February 13 at 9/8c on Paramount Network!

During the premiere episode of the new season of Wife Swap, A no-nonsense Nigerian mom who raises her kids in a strict culture of respect, swaps lives with an overwhelmed mom whose disconnected husband and spoiled kids run the house.

Watch a clip below!

During each swap, the new spouses must at first adhere to exactly the same rules and lifestyle of the spouses being replaced - including homes, child-rearing, chores, hobbies, lifestyles and careers, before introducing their own ideas and beliefs into their new households. At the end, both couples meet face-to-face and discuss what they learned from the swap and how their new experiences will shape their lives, habits and homes in the future. Executive producers include Banijay Studios North America's David Goldberg, Ted Iredell; Perry Dance and John Platt.





Related Articles View More TV Stories