New Season of ON DISPLAY Begins Wednesday, May 4th on ALL ARTS

On Display, an ALL ARTS original series showcasing the critical role cultural organizations can play in shaping public debate and advancing cultural equity, returns this May with host and series producer Stephanie Johnson-Cunningham. Through interviews with museum professionals, cultural workers and artists, the series investigates how cultural institutions address critical issues including climate change, colonialism and the recentering of Black and Indigenous histories and experiences.

On Display: Indigenous Solidarity and Climate Change

Host Stephanie Johnson-Cunningham visits the Brooklyn Museum, The Clemente and MCNY to learn how cultural institutions are responding to climate change and acknowledging Indigenous communities work to combat environmental injustice through exhibitions and public programs. Exploring parallel exhibitions addressing climate change at the Brooklyn Museum and MCNY, Johnson-Cunningham is joined by curators Nancy Rosoff (Andrew W. Mellon Senior Curator, Arts of the Americas, Brooklyn Museum) and Sarah Henry (Chief Curator and Deputy Director, MCNY) to discuss the role of museums to empower and educate visitors on critical social issues.

At The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center, Johnson-Cunningham meets Executive Director Libertad Guerra, Curator Thalia Yarina Carroll-Cachimuel and artist Jorge González to discuss cultural equity and art as cultural survival.

Featured exhibitions include:

- "Climate in Crisis: Environmental Change in the Indigenous Americas," The Brooklyn Museum, through July 3, 2022

- "Rising Tide," Museum of the City of New York, through May 1, 2022

- "The Fight to Free Leonard Peltier - Honoring Indigenous Culture & Heritage," The Clemente, Sept. 10 - Oct.10, 2021

On Display: Black Liberation and Activating Public Spaces

Host Stephanie Johnson-Cunningham explores how art reflects the past, present and future at

contemporary and historic cultural sites around New York City. Beginning at City Hall Park -the site of numerous public gatherings and protests - Johnson-Cunningham joins the Public Art Fund's Curator Daniel S. Palmer and Director of Digital Strategies Nora Gomez-Strauss at Melvin Edwards' "Brighter Days" sculpture exhibition to discuss the role of public art to reflect and reveal culture and identity.

At the African Burial Ground National Monument, built to memorialize the site of a colonial-era cemetery for enslaved and freed individuals of African descent, Johnson-Cunningham meets with Lead Park Ranger Brando Brandini and reflects on the importance of maintaining public sites of commemoration and education on slavery and colonialism.

Johnson-Cunningham returns to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and addresses the unique role this 100-year-old institution has played in centering the Black experience and promoting agency and creativity through its archive and exhibitions. Through conversations with the Schomburg Center's Director Joy L. Bivins, Associate Director of Public Programs and Exhibitions Novella Ford, and Digital Archivist Zakiya Collier, Johnson-Cunningham reflects on the importance of building Black institutions to collect, preserve, interpret and exhibit Black history and culture.

