New Sci-Fi Drama THE MOURNING Out Now Tubi TV

Odyssey Motion Pictures Releases "The Mourning" Drama/Mystery/Sci-fi/Romance on Tubi TV.

Directed by Marc Clebanoff (Stripped), The Mourning stars Michael Rene Walton (20 Ft Below: The Darkness Descending), Louis Mandylor (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Dominique Swain (Lolita), Sally McDonald (Crushed), Larry Hankin (Home Alone), Peter Dobson (Frighteners), Kinga Phillips (6 Ways to Sundown), Brooke Lewis Bellas (Sinatra Club), Frank Krueger (No Clean Break) and Bob Spillman (White Mule).

Produced by Marc Clebanoff, Michael Rene Walton and Pepe Lobo. Co-producers Nadeem Soumah, Anoop Rangi and Brooke Lewis Bellas. Cinematography by Nadeem Soumah. Written by Marc Clebanoff and Michael Rene Walton.

Aaron returns to his small Middle America hometown, inexplicably, not having aged a day since his mysterious disappearance in Desert Storm 20 years prior. Initially unable to speak, Aaron must come to terms with the losses and evolution of his loved ones in his absence. Concurrently, Aaron's loved ones must come to terms with the reappearance of the boy who they grieved over and let go years prior. As Aaron begins to assimilate himself back into the lives of his family, his best friend and his long lost lover, it is slowly revealed that Aaron's homecoming is not permanent. A conspiracy theorist and a mysterious angelic figure, both stalking Aaron, build toward a finale in which Aaron must tie up loose ends before disappearing again forever.

Watch now on Tubi TV streaming: https://tubitv.com/movies/532480/the_mourning

