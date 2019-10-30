New Original Comedy Series ALL HAIL BETH Debuts on Bric TV

BRIC TV and Sparkle Motion are excited to announce the reveal of their new tentpole series, All Hail Beth, a comedy detailing the life of a young New York woman, Beth (Layla Khosh, Nadia Jaan) who becomes a goddess overnight. The series premieres on November 11, 2019, on BRIC TV's Youtube channel at 12:00pm EST with the whole series available for streaming on the BRIC website on November 12th.



After a lifetime spent on the sidelines, ignored by everyone from her boss Duncan (Randall McNeal, Daredevil) to her self-obsessed friends Jasmine and Kiara (Ashley Monique Menard and Marguerite Genard), Beth gives up. The next day, however, she is inexplicably transformed into the Babylonian Goddess Ishtar- and all of New York is suddenly aware of her celebrity status. Former friends fawn at her feet, bullies beg for forgiveness, strangers offer her everything from the flowers in their hands to their total adoration- including what becomes a polyamorous overture from the show's two love interests, Chad (Cronin Cullen, The Half of It) and Toto (Jonathan Iglesias, Situationships). Over the course of the series, Beth must learn how to manage her power, reclaim her confidence, and find happiness, with a few helpful tips from fellow Babylonian Goddess Aya (Christina Toth, Orange is the New Black)



On November 6, BRIC TV will host an intimate premiere of All Hail Beth. If you are interested in attending the screening or interviewing Misha Calvert or BRIC TV Executive Producer Kuye Youngblood, please contact Danellys Wong (dw@culturalcounsel.com) to discuss potential coverage opportunities.



"Beth is very relatable; we've all had a birthday where we've wanted to jump off a roof," said show creator Misha Calvert (Step Into My Office, Pee Sitting Down). "She feels invisible but also hates the spotlight. It's human. My own journey of confidence as a woman has been about learning not to shame myself for having power. Beth's journey from shame into pride is a universal journey, but especially relevant to creative women in New York where we have to be loud to be heard."



"BRIC TV is proud to support the work of female filmmakers and we are especially excited to have the opportunity to work with Misha Calvert," said BRIC Executive Producer, Kuye Youngblood. "All Hail Beth champions female empowerment and shines a light on the immigrant experience in America, both of which are strongly aligned with BRIC TV's mission to amplify socially conscious voices."





Related Articles View More TV Stories