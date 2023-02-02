New Online Platform for Filmmakers Red Couch Pictures Launches

Introducing Red Couch Pictures, the new online platform for filmmakers. Designed to provide a platform for the distribution of feature films, short movies and documentaries, Red Couch is a unique and exciting opportunity for young directors to showcase their work to a global audience. With a focus on promoting diversity and fostering the growth of new talent, Red Couch offers a curated selection of films, handpicked from the best up-and-coming directors. Whether it's a touching drama, a thought-provoking documentary, or a cutting-edge experiment in form and style, there is something for everyone.



Behind the creation of the platform are three filmmakers, Paolo Santamaria, Gabriele Sabatino Nardis and Luigi Cuomo. Three sons of the Apennines, coming from realities that in the last century marked Italian seismic history: Marsica, L'Aquila, Irpinia. Three directors on their way, who share a pure passion for cinema and who have embarked on a new journey in the wide sea of distribution, aboard the Red Couch Pictures ship. A platform which is able to help other directors like them to navigate the vast sea of the new cinema.

Red Couch Pictures is more than just a platform for distributing films. It's also a community for filmmakers and film enthusiasts, offering a variety of resources and opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth. From expert workshops and Q&A sessions with seasoned professionals to in-depth film analysis and critiques, it provides a supportive environment for young directors to hone their craft and build their careers.

A digital distribution platform is a technology-based system that enables the distribution of digital media to consumers over the internet. These platforms serve as an alternative to traditional physical media distribution methods, providing a convenient and accessible way for consumers to access a wide variety of digital media content. Additionally, digital distribution platforms also provide a distribution channel for film studios and production companies to reach a wider audience and monetize their content.

Among the most exciting aspects of Red Couch Pictures is its partnership with some of the world's leading film institutes, such as the Italian National Film School - Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia. This collaboration allows all the students to have their movies distributed and exhibited at festivals around the world, providing them with exposure and recognition on a global scale.



One of the most notable distribution experiences is the animated short "SAD" by Guilherme Gehr, which features the music of Italian musician and producer Dardust. This film has received widespread recognition and numerous awards, solidifying its place as one of the standout works on the platform. With its innovative use of music and its powerful emotional impact, "SAD" is a prime example of the type of film that Red Couch is dedicated to promoting. The collaboration with Dardust has been widely celebrated and the success of "SAD" is a powerful example of the type of impact that Red Couch Pictures intend to have on the careers of young filmmakers.

With its commitment to promoting diversity and fostering new talent, Red Couch Pictures is an essential destination for anyone interested in discovering the latest and greatest new trends in emerging filmmaking.

Unleash your creative vision and bring your film to life with the help of the new go-to platform for young directors seeking distribution opportunities. Connect with Red Couch Pictures TODAY and present your project to a wider audience.