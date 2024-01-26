New Movie TRINITY'S TRIUMPH Starring Joe Morton Will be Available to Stream on Prime Video in February

The story of three young men guided by a wise and lovable priest.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

The feature-length film Trinity's Triumph, now available on-demand on most major platforms, will be available on Prime Video streaming on 2/22/24. Unique to the film is that it was written by a Catholic priest, Father Stephen Fichter and though it is fiction, reflects his experiences through engaging characters.

It is the story of three young men who enter the seminary guided by the wise and lovable mentor, Monsignor Heck (played by Joe Morton, Tony nominated for Raisin, also originating roles in Oh Brother and Honky Tonk Nights). What begins as a single mission becomes divided, and each seminarian must decide what God is asking of them. They struggle individually and must be true to their calling with the help of Monsignor Heck's influence. For information visit: https://trinitystriumph.com.

Joe Morton States, "Trinity's Triumph is the trial and tribulations of three young men, close friends, who struggle through dedication, celibacy, and self-worth, in pursuit of the priesthood, shepherd by an older priest, who steadfastly remains their teacher, mentor, inspiration, and confidant, unconditionally. Trinity's Triumph is a sojourn of love."

You can find it on-demand to RENT OR BUY on Youtube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, Comcast, DirectTV, Dish, Cox, Fios, Spectrum, Microsoft and more. It is free to watch on advertiser-supported platforms such as Roku, Tubi, Plex and Local Now. Xumo and Freevee are launching in February. Trinity's Triumph will also be launching on Prime SVOD (US) on 2/22/24.

In addition to Tony-nominated, Emmy-award winning and NAACP award winner Joe Morton, the film also stars Young Mazino (HBO's Beef, The Last of Us), Joshua Wills (Blue Bloods), Adriel Irizzary (Other People's Lives), and Tim Wright (Broadway: Take Me Out, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night). Several of the cast members are NJ residents.

Writer/Creator Father Stephen Fichter states, "Trinity's Triumph is a modern behind-the-scenes look at life in the priesthood. Often, people only interact with a priest at a baptism, wedding, or funeral. They might see them in town, at a restaurant, or visiting someone in the hospital. For the most part, priests are part of the everyday landscape, but generally not very known well as individuals. Priests have their struggles just like everyone else."

The film was written by Father Stephen Fichter (who is currently a priest in NJ) Kathe Carson and Michael J. Wickham. It is directed by Michael J. Wickham. Producers are Tiziano Tucci, Damiano Tucci, Stephen J. Fichter, Kathe Carson and Thomas H. Hanna. Executive Producer is Mickey Gooch.

It is being distributed by Quiver. Please visit the website as new platforms are being added.

To watch the movie or for more info see the website HERE for more information. On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092312310403



