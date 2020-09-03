New MILLENNIALS Comedy Coming to UMC

Rugg Williams and his son Oren Williams created the series.

Variety reports that an upcoming comedy, "Millennials," is coming to UMC, the new streaming service from AMC dedicated to Black TV and film.

"Millennials" will explore the lives of four 20-something roommates - a business student, a YouTuber, a college dropout, and a personal trainer - as they navigate the chaos of being young, finding success, and finding themselves in the city of angels.

"UMC is continuously dedicated to delivering fresh and diverse storytelling that resonates and resembles the audience we serve," said UMC's Nikki Love. "Rugg, Oren, and Bentley have developed a hilarious take on the whirlwind of experiences and self-discovery it takes to become a mature man in today's society. As we work to elevate and expand our original series, we're thrilled to add 'Millennials' to our lineup."

"Collaborating with UMC on our new series has been a thrill and we're fortunate to work with a platform that allows African American content creators young and old to have their stories told," said Rugg Williams.

"In a world where emotions are high, and tensions are at an ultimate boiling point, I think it's awesome to be in a position to inject some laughter and positivity into viewers' lives. As a millennial, I am elated to create content that will bring healing humor as we showcase the crazy life of Black Millennials in LA," addded Oren Williams.

