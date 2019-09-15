New Lindemann Album 'F & M' Out Nov. 22 on Caroline

LINDEMANN, the second coming: the German-Swedish power duo Till Lindemann (Rammstein frontman) and Peter Tägtgren (mastermind behind legendary metal bands Pain and Hypocrisy) are set to unleash the second LINDEMANN album on the 22nd of November. In this renewed collaboration, the duo takes some unfamiliar and sometimes unexpected paths.



Their first common effort "Skills In Pills" reached Gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On this second opus the rules have changed: German lyrics sung by Till Lindemann's unmistakable voice are set in an intense and unique musical composition.



The starting point of these new LINDEMANN songs was a collaboration between Till Lindemann and the Hamburg Thalia Theater in the context of a modern adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale "Hänsel & Gretel", which addresses topics such as fear, hope, poverty, abundance, cannibalism or death.



Five songs from this critically-acclaimed play have been supplemented with six brand new masterpieces to form the impressive new studio work from LINDEMANN.



The first single "Steh auf" was released on Friday, September 13th. The video for this spellbinding song was created by the renowned music video director Zoran Bihac (who worked on previous RAMMSTEIN and LINDEMANN videos). The film was shot in Kazakhstan and one of the main characters is played by a fellow countryman Tägtgrens, the Hollywood star Peter Stormare ("Fargo").



The album "F & M" contains 11 tracks and will be released on the following formats:



- Standard Edition (6-panel digipack)

- Special Edition (deluxe hardcover book)

- 2LP (180gr black vinyl)

- Digital Formats





"F & M" (Album) // Release Date: Nov 22nd 2019



1. Steh auf

2. Ich weiß es nicht

3. Allesfresser

4. Blut

5. Knebel

6. Frau & Mann

7. Ach so gern

8. Schlaf ein

9. Gummi

10. Platz Eins

11. Wer weiß das schon



Only included on the special edition, 2LP and digital formats:

12. BONUS TRACK: Mathematik (Original Version)

13. BONUS TRACK: Ach so gern (Pain Version)



STEH AUF (Single) // Release Date: Sept 13th 2019

1. Steh auf - 2. Steh auf (Trivium Remix)

Photo credit: Heilemann





Related Articles View More TV Stories