Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Food Network Series OUTCHEF'D to Premiere in September

New Food Network Series OUTCHEF'D to Premiere in September

Outchef’d premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, September 27th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network and available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

In the new series Outchef'd hosted by Eddie Jackson, confident home cooks think they are arriving for an audition - but get the surprise of their lives when they find out they are actually heading into a head-to-head competition against a world-class chef.

These home cooks excel in their own kitchen - but do they have what it takes to succeed against an elite pro UNDER THE LIGHTS and cameras of a culinary battle? After a star-ingredient themed cooking round, the fun continues as Eddie hits the streets to find a panel of six regular folks to blindly taste the dishes.

To even the playing field, the home chef has to receive only one vote to win a $5,000 prize. Star chefs competing against the home cooks are Eric Adjepong, Anne Burrell, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofaso, Marc Murphy and Geoffrey Zakarian. Outchef'd premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, September 27th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network and available to stream the same day on discovery+.

"This series is the ultimate in wish-fulfillment for the Food Network fan who suddenly becomes the star of the show," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Some viewers watch cooking competitions and think - I can do that! In Outchef'd, we truly put that to THE TEST and give these talented cooks a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete against a superstar chef."

Viewers can head to Food Network's social pages to relive unforgettable moments from the competition and hear from the chefs about their best culinary tips for home cooks. Fans can join weekly Twitter parties @FoodNetwork and follow the conversation using #Outchefd.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Joe Pesci to Star in Peacock's New Pete Davidson Comedy Series BUPKISJoe Pesci to Star in Peacock's New Pete Davidson Comedy Series BUPKIS
August 25, 2022

Peacock has announced that Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) will star in the new Pete Davidson comedy series BUPKIS as Davidson's grandfather, which is written, starring and executive produced by Davidson. Pesci will star alongside previously announced Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco, who will play Davidson’s mom.  
Octavia Spencer, Jennifer Aniston & More to Celebrate Norman Lear in ABC SpecialOctavia Spencer, Jennifer Aniston & More to Celebrate Norman Lear in ABC Special
August 25, 2022

Honoring the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, the one-night-only celebration features intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday.
Nashville's Palm Ghosts Announce New Album 'Post Preservation'Nashville's Palm Ghosts Announce New Album 'Post Preservation'
August 25, 2022

Nashville-based band Palm Ghosts will release their anticipated new full-length album Post Preservation (pre-order). The album follows up the band's acclaimed album The Lost Frequency which was released last year. The band has shared 'Cross Your Heart' the first single to be released from Post Preservation. Plus, check out tour dates!
Oliver Malcolm Releases New Single 'Martian Man'Oliver Malcolm Releases New Single 'Martian Man'
August 25, 2022

Oliver's limitless imagination and natural curiosity allows him to see the spaces beyond, and “Martian Man” is a bold declaration of his desire to explore and experiment in new territory, plant a flag there, and push the limits as far as they can go, and then some – even if it makes him feel like a Martian. Watch the new music video now!
Mike Gossin Releases 'Ain't Runnin' Out Of Summer'Mike Gossin Releases 'Ain't Runnin' Out Of Summer'
August 25, 2022

As a founding member of powerhouse group Gloriana, Gossip has toured internationally with mega-acts like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, and Sheryl Crow. In that time they dominated the Country and Hot 100 charts; were nominated for numerous honors, winning AMA, CMT, and ACM Awards; and even played at the White House.