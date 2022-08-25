New Food Network Series OUTCHEF'D to Premiere in September

In the new series Outchef'd hosted by Eddie Jackson, confident home cooks think they are arriving for an audition - but get the surprise of their lives when they find out they are actually heading into a head-to-head competition against a world-class chef.

These home cooks excel in their own kitchen - but do they have what it takes to succeed against an elite pro UNDER THE LIGHTS and cameras of a culinary battle? After a star-ingredient themed cooking round, the fun continues as Eddie hits the streets to find a panel of six regular folks to blindly taste the dishes.

To even the playing field, the home chef has to receive only one vote to win a $5,000 prize. Star chefs competing against the home cooks are Eric Adjepong, Anne Burrell, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofaso, Marc Murphy and Geoffrey Zakarian. Outchef'd premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, September 27th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network and available to stream the same day on discovery+.

"This series is the ultimate in wish-fulfillment for the Food Network fan who suddenly becomes the star of the show," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Some viewers watch cooking competitions and think - I can do that! In Outchef'd, we truly put that to THE TEST and give these talented cooks a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete against a superstar chef."

Viewers can head to Food Network's social pages to relive unforgettable moments from the competition and hear from the chefs about their best culinary tips for home cooks. Fans can join weekly Twitter parties @FoodNetwork and follow the conversation using #Outchefd.