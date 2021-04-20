New Films CHASING TIME and THIS IS THE MOMENT Nominated for People's Telly Awards

"Chasing Time," written and directed by Oliver Richman has been nominated in two People's Telly Awards categories and can be viewed and voted for by the public on the Telly Awards rating platform here: Non-Broadcast category, https://tlly.co/3d1DT94 and Social Video category, https://tlly.co/3mx5G4k.

The film short was produced by New York University Tisch School of the Arts student, Oliver Richman, and is dedicated to producer, James E. Wallace, Jr., his mother's (Lisa Dawn Miller's) manager who passed away unexpectedly in October 2020.

"This is the Moment," was produced by filmmaker Zatella Beatty, edited by Stephen P. Perry (214 Films) with special thanks to, and in memory of, producer James E. Wallace, Jr., who brought the entire piece together before his untimely passing.

The song, "This is the Moment" was written and produced by singer/songwriter/producer Lisa Dawn Miller (www.lisadawnmiller.com), Oliver's mom, and producer Mark Matson for LDM Publishing/J-Wall Records (www.ldmpublishing.com). The title is nominated in the 42nd Annual People's Telly Awards Social Video category and can be viewed and voted for by the public on the Telly Awards rating platform here https://tlly.co/39XTc0I.

As written on its official website, the Telly Awards was founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. With the recent evolution and rise of digital video (web series, VR, 360 and beyond), the Telly Awards TODAY also reflects and celebrates this exciting new era of the moving image on and offline.

The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. The Telly Awards recognizes work that has been created on the behalf of a client, for a specific brand and/or company or self-directed as a creative endeavor.

LDM Publishing/J-Wall Records produces, owns and licenses the intellectual properties of song compositions and master recordings including for the catalogue of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (www.RonMillerSongbook.com) ("For Once in My Life"). Ron is Lisa Dawn Miller's father and Oliver Richman's grandfather.

