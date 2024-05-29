Video: Talker Releases New Single 'Everything is Something (I Never Saw Coming)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next month, Los Angeles songwriter talker will release her long-awaited debut album, I'm Telling You The Truth. Part diary and part arena-filling anthemic pop, it's a vibrant and versatile display from an artist determined to say her piece.

Now, she releases "Everything Is Something (I Never Saw Coming)," an offbeat adventure that celebrates both the chaos of life and its own formation. "Writing this track changed my life, not joking," Celeste Tauchar says––the project is named for how often people mispronounce her last name.



Written with Collin Pastore and Jake Finch (boygenius, Lucy Dacus, Katie Pruitt, illuminati hotties) in Nashville over the course of several sessions, the trio embraced that sentiment in the production: "we just did whatever we wanted. There was a moment that we all looked at each other and were like, oh sh*t. It's one of the most pop-leaning songs on the record but it captures an essence that's present throughout -- being honest and staying true to what feels right."

"I'm used to doing everything myself on the videos, and bringing in someone who was excited to collaborate and create this world with me was really fun. We have so many different worlds and different visuals that I get pulled through, and it was thanks to the incredible director Brian Nowak and art director Caitlin Laingen.The video shows how life truly keeps pulling us in new directions that we can't predict, and while it can be really chaotic and stressful, it can also be really beautiful once we stop trying to control everything and just enjoy the ride," Celeste said about the video of the song.

Tracklisting

1. In Memory of My Feelings

2. TWENTYSOMETHING

3. Old Enough

4. Everything is Something (I Never Saw Coming)

5. Easygoing

6. When It Starts

7. Wet

8. Return to Sender

9. Drag Your Feet

10. Say My Name

11. knowitall

About talker:

Celeste tapped a dream team to take her raw vision to new heights, including producers Collin Pastore & Jake Finch (Lucy Dacus, boygenius, illuminati hotties), Daniel Loumpouridis (Louis the Child, KING MALA, Ryan Woods), Jon Graber (We Are The Union, Goldfinger, The All-American Rejects), and Aidan Hogg (G Flip, Hatchie).

Over the past five years, talker has released 3 EPs to critical acclaim, receiving nods from NPR Music for her dreamy Tiny Desk Concert submission, The A.V. Club's anticipated releases of March 2022, Billboard's favorite pop songs, UPROXX's Best New Indie, #2 on KROQ's Locals Only, and more. She’s toured throughout the U.S. supporting artists like Smidley (Conor from Foxing) and Future Teens, and has done co-headlining tours with Lady Pills, Maddie Ross, and Lou Roy. In July 2023, she hosted a weekly residency at the Love Song in Los Angeles, performing a different body of work at every show.

