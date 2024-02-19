New Day Films 2024 Reframe and Refresh Virtual Series to Kick Off With HIDDEN LEGACIES IN BLACK HISTORY

Now in its third year, NEW DAY Films will kick off its 2024 series of Reframe and Refresh virtual discussions on February 22nd at 2:00pm EST with a panel on "Hidden Legacies in Black History." The conversation will spotlight the struggles of Black, gay youth during the Harlem Renaissance as depicted in the Sundance Film Festival winning drama Brother to Brother starring Anthony Mackie (Captain America), and activism in the Black community centered on roller skating subculture, as featured in the John Legend executive produced documentary, United Skates. Speakers will include Rodney Evans, Spirit Award-nominated director of Brother to Brother, Dr. Denise Frazier, MLK Fellow at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Dyana Winkler, Emmy-nominated director of United Skates and Tiffany Fisher-Love, the film's impact producer. The conversation will be moderated by writer and filmmaker, Anike Tourse (Girlfriends, America's Family).

Attendees can register free online at http://Reframe222.Eventbrite.com. Auto-captions will be available.

Reframe and Refresh is an online discussion series hosted by NEW DAY Films for the education, library and filmmaking community to have refreshing conversations that reframe our perspectives. NEW DAY Films has been a leader in distributing social issue films for over 50 years serving the educational market as well as museums, non-profits, religious groups and corporate training.

Following February's Reframe and Refresh panel will be a discussion on March 28th, 2024 at 2:00 pm EDT on "The Power of Advocacy in Film." The conversation will feature Emmy-winner Melody Miller and her documentary, California's Forgotten Children, which offers critical insights on the fight against child trafficking. She'll be joined by the Executive Director of the Center for Environmental Filmmaking, Maggie Burnette Stogner, and her latest film, Upstream, Downriver. which addresses pressing issues surrounding water rights and environmental justice.

Reframe and Refresh will close out its Spring 2024 series with a conversation about "New Perspectives on Asian and Arab American Identity" on April 25, 2024 at 2:00 pm EDT. This panel will feature Sofian Khan, Emmy-nominee and producer of An Act of Worship, a documentary exploring the impact of anti-Muslim rhetoric on young Muslims and Julie Mallozzi, award-winning filmmaker of Monkey Dance, a look at Cambodian-American teens blending hip-hop and traditional dance. Mallozzi will also discuss her documentary, Once Removed, which chronicles her mother's family history in China and the effect of political changes on them over generations.