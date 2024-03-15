New DOCTOR WHO Episodes Set May Disney+ Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Calling across the Whoniverse! Today, Disney Branded Television and BBC jointly announced the premiere date for the next “Doctor Who” installment, the first-ever season to launch on Disney+ and release simultaneously worldwide.

Beginning Friday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and internationally (excluding the UK), audiences will return to “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, and journey through two all-new episodes. In the UK, the season kicks off Saturday, May 11, at 12:00 a.m. GMT on BBC iPlayer, followed by BBC One later that day.

Accompanying the news, Disney+ released new key art and a gallery image featuring the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson. A brand-new trailer from Disney+ will debut next Friday, March 22.

This season of “Doctor Who” follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said: “At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!”

The previously announced guest cast includes Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

“Doctor Who” is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

ABOUT “DOCTOR WHO”

Quintessentially British, “Doctor Who” is one of the longest running action-adventure television series in the world with legions of fans across the globe since its inception on the BBC in 1963. Airing on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the U.K. and Disney+ in the rest of the world, the critically acclaimed show was the UK's most watched drama on Christmas Day 2023 as Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor took over the TARDIS in “The Church On Ruby Road.”

“Doctor Who” has a variety of licensees and partnerships spanning comics and collectibles, audiobooks, podcasts and magazines. Since 2012, over 17 million Sonic Screwdrivers and action figures, 19 million DVDs and over one million tickets for DOCTOR WHO live events have sold globally. In 2023, BBC iPlayer launched the Whoniverse, a dedicated area where UK viewers can see more than 800 shows within the orbit of Doctor Who. https://www.doctorwho.tv/

