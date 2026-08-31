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Netflix's LUPIN Part 4 to Debut First Look Images

The series was created by George Kay with François Uzan, with writing by Mathilde Arnaud.

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LUPIN Part 4 will premiere on October 23rd on Netflix.

About Lupin Part 4

The series is created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan with the participation of Marie Roussin, Florent Meyer, and Tigran Rosine.

Freely inspired by the work and character 'Arsène Lupin' created by Maurice Leblanc.

Written by Mathilde Arnaud, Jean-Yves Arnaud, Tigran Rosine et Florent Meyer.

Directed by Edouard Salier, Everardo Gout and Hugo Gélin.

Casting: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine, Laïka Blanc-Francard.

Episodes 8 x 45.

Produced by Gaumont with the participation of Carrousel Studios.

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