Netflix and Emma Roberts Take a Bite of Teenage Vampire Series FIRST KILL
Felicia D. Henderson set to serve as showrunner, with Roberts set to produce through her company, Belletrist Productions--
Netflix has ordered young adult vampire series First Kill based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab, who serves as creator, writer, and executive producer.
The short story was published in Imprint's Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite, a collection of short stories about vampires that came out in September.
When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a NEW GIRL in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for...
