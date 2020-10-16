Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Netflix and Emma Roberts Take a Bite of Teenage Vampire Series FIRST KILL

Felicia D. Henderson set to serve as showrunner.

Oct. 16, 2020  
Felicia D. Henderson set to serve as showrunner, with Roberts set to produce through her company, Belletrist Productions--

Netflix has ordered young adult vampire series First Kill based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab, who serves as creator, writer, and executive producer.

The short story was published in Imprint's Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite, a collection of short stories about vampires that came out in September.

When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a NEW GIRL in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for...


