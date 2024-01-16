Netflix To License The CW's INSIDE THE NFL For This Year's Playoffs And Super Bowl

Netflix and The CW agreed to a licensing deal for the final five episodes of this season's INSIDE THE NFL, which will provide exclusive footage and analysis for this NFL season's playoffs and Super Bowl.

The deal begins on January 17, 2024. Following The CW's exclusive first-run episode of INSIDE THE NFL every Tuesday at 8 ET/7 CT, the episode will be added to Netflix each Wednesday at noon PT/3 p.m. ET. New episodes will be added to Netflix through the week after the Super Bowl. The deal covers the U.S.

The multiple Emmy Award-winning series INSIDE THE NFL is the first authoritative look-and-listen-in to every week's greatest moments and unforgettable stories throughout the NFL season, showcasing previously unseen angles of pivotal game action captured by NFL Films' legendary cinematographers and revealing behind-the-scenes audio of how it all happened.

A SUPER BOWL champion safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers and an Emmy Award-winning studio analyst, Ryan Clark serves as the program's host. He is joined by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, PRO BOWL quarterback Jay Cutler, PRO BOWL wide receiver Chad Johnson, and two-time SUPER BOWL champion defensive end and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award-winner Chris Long as analysts as they break down previously unseen highlights and exclusive NFL FILMS mic'd up sounds from the week's most exciting matchups while serving up unfiltered commentary.

An NFL FILMS production, INSIDE THE NFL is executive produced by Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow.

The series joins Netflix's lineup of sports programming, including recent releases like Quarterback, Formula 1: Drive To Survive, Full Swing, Break Point, Untold, Tour de France: Unchained and upcoming series following athletes in track and field, soccer and rugby.

Netflix has partnered with sports leagues including Formula 1, Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA), National Football League (NFL), Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA) and more.