Netflix Starts Production on First Berkun Oya Project

Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, has started production on its first Berkun Oya project (currently untitled), a social thriller series.

Written, created and directed by the highly acknowledged filmmaker Berkun Oya, the untitled project will be produced by Ali Farkhonde and Nisan Ceren Gocen on behalf of Krek Film. The eight-part series stars a very talented ensemble cast such as Oyku Karayel, Fatih Artman, Funda Eryigit, Alican Yucesoy, Tulin Ozen, Defne Kayalar, Settar Tanriogen and Bige Onal. The series is expected to launch globally in 2020.

The series tells the story of a group of unique characters from dramatically different socio-cultural backgrounds meeting in startling circumstances in the vibrant and colorful city of Istanbul, - some by chance and some by force of will. Now they must form new friendships or reckon with a complicated past.

Born in 1977, Berkun Oya started writing for theatre in his early twenties and became the youngest playwright commissioned by the State Theatre of Turkey. In 1999, he founded KREK, one of the most influential contemporary theatre companies in Istanbul today. For his work in theatre, Oya received many awards as a playwright and a director both domestically and internationally.

"Happy New Year - London", released end of 2007, is the first feature film written and directed by Oya, which brought him the Best Director award in Strasbourg International Film Festival.

Oya has created and written many television dramas including but not limited to "End" which was licensed to five countries as a format and its ready mades are sold in 17 countries internationally. He also produced Turkey's first digital series "Innocent".

His short stories, newspaper articles and plays have been compiled into a book of collected works. Leading theatre and screenplay writing seminars at various universities, Oya has lectured on Creative Process in the Faculty of Communication at Istanbul Bilgi University.





