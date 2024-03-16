Netflix Stars Join Forces in Short Film Where SALTBURN Meets WHIPLASH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix stars Bella Glanville and Axel A D Brown will join forces with Ewan S. Henry, and director Michael Lynch to present “Imperfect Cadence," a short film where ‘Saltburn meets Whip Lash'.

“Imperfect Cadence" is a mesmerising exploration of creativity, madness, and the pursuit of perfection. Through the use of artistic cinematography and unsettling music, the film delves into the protagonist, Ava's, descent into madness as she struggles to remember an elusive melody from a dream. Meanwhile, her fiancée, Rupert (played by Ewan S. Henry), embodies a contrasting world of finance. Ava's obsession with the melody strains their relationship, leading to a climactic confrontation where tragedy unfolds.

Bella Glanville, renowned for her award-winning performances and upcoming projects including Netflix's "Geek Girl" and an upcoming ITV crime drama, shines in the lead role as Ava. Axel A D Brown, celebrated for their transformative makeup artistry, brings a unique visual dimension to the film. Ewan S. Henry's depth of performance in Rupert, honed through his diverse training and experiences, adds layers of complexity to the storyline.

Director Michael Lynch, a master storyteller with a background in performance and mime, infuses the film with a distinct artistic vision. With a stellar crew including acclaimed Director of Photography Raffaele Nocerino, the film promises to captivate audiences with its stunning visuals and evocative storytelling.

"Imperfect Cadence" is set to premiere in the coming months, embarking on a festival run that is sure to garner attention and acclaim. With talks of its potential expansion into a feature film, the impact of "Imperfect Cadence" is poised to extend far beyond its initial release. Further credits include Connor Strutt (Sound), Joshua N. Bradbeer (Lighting), Jennifer MacDonald (runner), Julia Melinek (story idea) and BTS Stills (Thomas Reed).

ABOUT BELLA GLANVILLE

Bella Glanville is an award-winning actress, screenwriter, and international supermodel. With a diverse portfolio spanning film, television, and modelling, Bella brings a wealth of talent and experience to every project. As an ambassador for human rights in the film industry, Bella's work extends beyond the screen, making a meaningful impact on and off- camera. Upcoming projects include a role in Netflix's “Geek Girl”, Ghostbusters 4, an ITV crime drama, and the lead in Carl Jackson's US feature “The Well”. She stars as Georgina in Jamie Demetriou's Netflix series, “A Whole Lifetime”, Richard's girlfriend in Ted Lasso, and as the lead in several shorts including Push, Unseen and Hanky Panky.

ABOUT AXEL A D BROWN

Axel A D Brown, known for their vibrant and transformative makeup artistry after to MAKING IT to the finale of the fifth season of Netflix's “Glow Up”, brings a unique creative flair to “Imperfect Cadence." Their innovative approach to creature design and visual storytelling elevates the film to new heights, immersing audiences in a world of chaos and beauty.

ABOUT EWAN S. HENRY

Ewan S. Henry's diverse background in performance after training at East 15, including stunt work in Waterloo road, and credits in physical theatre, enriches the character dynamics of Rupert. His commitment to authenticity and exploration adds depth and nuance to the film's narrative, creating compelling performances that resonate with audiences.

ABOUT MICHAEL LYNCH

Michael Lynch, an accomplished filmmaker with a passion for storytelling, directs “Imperfect Cadence" with precision and artistry. His expertise in performance and mime, combined with his keen eye for cinematography, brings a unique perspective to the film, resulting in a cinematic experience that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant. Michael has already won multiple awards, including the Samsung spotlight award.

ABOUT RAFFAELE NOCERINO

Raffaele Nocerino, the Director of Photography for “Imperfect Cadence," brings his exceptional talent and expertise to the project. With a portfolio that includes collaborations with renowned artists and musicians, such as Mcfly and The Vamps, Raffaele's cinematography elevates the visual storytelling of “Imperfect Cadence" to unparalleled heights.