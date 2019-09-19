Netflix Signs First Look Deal with ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE Director

Writer, director, and producer Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe) has signed a multi-year first look deal for feature films exclusively at Netflix.

Khan made her feature film directorial debut with Always Be My Maybe starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. The film premiered on Netflix in May and was seen by 32M households in its first four weeks and was loved by critics and audiences alike.

Khan is the creator and executive producer of the television show Fresh Off the Boat, which is currently shooting its sixth season. Prior to that, she was the creator and executive producer of Don't Trust the B---- In Apartment 23, which aired for two seasons on ABC, from 2012-2013. Most recently, Khan signed a four-year overall producing deal with Universal Television to create, develop, write, supervise, and produce series projects.

Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film Quote: "Nahnatchka is a whip smart, funny, talented filmmaker. She has an incredible eye for storytelling and bringing to light new talent and ideas. We're thrilled to be the home to more of her films."

Nahnatchka Khan Quote: "I had such an amazing experience working with Scott, Racheline and the entire team at Netflix - not only are they dedicated to making quality comedy, but also to supporting different voices and perspectives. Plus my dad just got Netflix so he could watch my movie and he's expecting more content from me."

Khan is represented by WME and attorney Marc Rindner.





