Netflix Signs Exclusive First-Look Deal with Regina King

Netflix has entered into a multi-year first look deal with director, producer, and award winning actress, Regina King. King's production company Royal Ties is entering into the first-look deal to produce films and series for Netflix. Her sister, Reina King, will serve as head of production of the shingle.

Named one of Time Magazine's most influential people of 2019, Regina King has had an acclaimed career garnering multiple accolades. She most recently won an Academy Award for her role as Sharon Rivers in feature film If Beale Street Could Talk as well as an Emmy Award for her role as Latrice Butler in Seven Seconds. King has also taken on many roles behind the camera directing episodes of This is Us, The Good Doctor, and the season three finale of Insecure among others. She is next set to star in Damon Lindeloff's upcoming series Watchmen.

"Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera. She's been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn't be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix," said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix.

Said Regina King, "I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family. They are at the top of their game and as an artist I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers."

Oscar-winning actress Regina King has a decades-spanning career in Hollywood and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. In addition to the Academy Award, King also won a Golden Globe, an Independent Spirit Award and the prestigious National Board of Review award for her supporting role as 'Sharon Rivers' in Barry Jenkins' critically-acclaimed adaptation of If Beale Street Could Talk. King has also won three Emmy Awards in recent years; one for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie' for her work in the Netflix racial crime drama Seven Seconds and had won the previous two Emmy Awards in the 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie' category for her role in the ABC anthology series American Crime, which also garnered her first Golden Globe Award nomination. Over the past few years, King has also stepped behind the camera directing episodes of critically acclaimed series such as NBC's award-winning THIS IS US, ABC's Scandal, TNT's Animal Kingdom, ABC's THE GOOD DOCTOR and the Season 3 finale of HBO's Insecure among others.

King is currently filming the lead role in HBO's highly anticipated Watchmen series from creator Damon Lindelof based on and inspired by the DC comic book, slated to premiere later this year. This is the second time King has teamed up with Lindelof - they last collaborated on HBO's The Leftovers, for which King won a Critics' Choice award during the series' second season.

King is known for many memorable feature film roles such as her turn as Cuba Gooding Jr.'s wife 'Marci' in the blockbuster film Jerry Maguire, as well as How Stella Got Her Groove Back with Angela Bassett, the hit action thriller Enemy of the State opposite Will Smith, THE FAMILY adventure Mighty Joe Young with Charlize Theron, Boys N the Hood written and directed by John Singleton, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous alongside Sandra Bullock, Cinderella Story opposite Hilary Duff, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde with Reese Witherspoon and Daddy Day Care opposite Eddie Murphy.

King currently resides in Los Angeles with her son.





