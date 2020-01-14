Netflix Renews YOU for a Third Season

Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed drama series You for the third season.

Season three will feature 10 all-new episodes, with co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti returning as executive producers. Gamble will also serve as showrunner.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to reprise their roles. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

Developed by Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo serve as executive producers.

You is currently streaming globally, only on Netflix.

Season 3 will premiere in 2021.





Related Articles View More TV Stories