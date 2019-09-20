Netflix Renews GLOW for Fourth and Final Season

Netflix's Emmy-winning and critically-acclaimed series GLOW, starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will return as showrunners, writers, and executive producers, alongside executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Mark Burley.

To date, GLOW has earned 15 Emmy® nominations and 3 wins, 7 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and 1 win, 2 Golden Globe Nominations, 3 WGA Award Nominations, and 2 Art Directors Guild Award wins.

Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she's thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women's wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin ) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on THE JOURNEY to wrestling stardom.

