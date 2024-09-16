Netflix Renews EMILY IN PARIS for Season 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has renewed EMILY IN PARIS for a fifth season following the Part 2 debut of Season 4 on September 12. Lily Collins shared the news on Good Morning America.

Emily in Paris S4 made its debut on August 12, 2024 at #1 on the Netflix Global Top 10 with 19.9M views in its first four days, reaching the Top 10 in 93 countries. The fan-beloved series has remained on the list for four consecutive weeks since.

Emily in Paris has captivated fans around the world for four seasons, with each season appearing in the global Top 10 English TV List for multiple weeks. The series invites fans into Emily’s chic and fabulous life inspiring trends, memes, fashion, tourism and more. Emily even became the ultimate American in Paris for those unforgettable Olympics promos.

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest… and a new city.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the fourth season of the series, which stars Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Comments