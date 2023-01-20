Netflix Renews COBRA KAI For Sixth & Final Season

Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai, the series continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise, for a sixth and final season. In an open letter to the fans, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg share news about the series conclusion.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The first five seasons of Sony Pictures Television's Cobra Kai are now streaming.

Watch the announcement video here: