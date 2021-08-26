Netflix Releases First Look at CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Starring Rory O'Malley

Netflix has released a first look at the new series Chicago Party Aunt. Inspired by the popular Twitter account, Chicago Party Aunt, the adult animated comedy follows Diane and Daniel as they navigate work, family, romance, and most of all, how to party their brains out in the best damn city in the world. The series stars Lauren Ash and Rory O'Malley.

Diane Dunbrowski has been the life of the party in her beloved hometown since the 1980's and has no plans on giving up the reins anytime soon. What she lacks in adulting skills, she makes up for with her heart of gold and stubbornly loyal determination to her family and friends.

Still, it's clear Diane needs to adapt to the rapidly changing world around her unless she wants to become a relic of the past like her favorite Spuds McKenzie poster. Luckily her favorite (and only) nephew, Daniel, defers going to college and decides to ditch the suburbs and live with his aunt in the big city. She is Daniel's blue-collar fairy godmother, ready to show him a good time, and he is her guide through the often treacherous perils of modernity that is shifting beneath her on a daily basis.

Rounding out the cast is RuPaul Charles, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, KATIE Rich, and Chris Witaske.

Watch the trailer below.