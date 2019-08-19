Netflix Orders SEX/LIFE Dramedy From Stacy Rukeyser

Variety reports that Netflix has ordered dramedy pilot "Sex/Life" from "unREAL" showrunner Stacy Rukeyser.

The series will be based on BB Easton's book "44 Chapters About 4 Men." It's described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past which takes a new look at female identity and desire. Netflix has ordered an eight-episode first season.

Rukseyer's other TV credits include work on "Twisted," "The Lying Game," "Greek," "October Road," and "One Tree Hill."

This latest announcement comes after recent news of several new Netflix acquisitions, included an animated Elvis Presley spy series from producer Pricilla Presley. Kevin Smith recently announced that he will reboot "He-Man" at Netflix.

Read the original story on Variety.





