Netflix Lands Ubisoft's THE DIVISION Starring Jessica Chastain, Jake Gyllenhaal

Netflix has landed Ubisoft's The Division, and Rafe Judkins will adapt the screenplay based on the best-selling Tom Clancy video game. Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain are set to star and produce in the film.

David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, The Fast & Furious Presents: HOBBS & SHAW) will direct The Division.

In the near future, a pandemic virus is spread via paper money on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York and killing millions. By Christmas, what's left of society has descended into chaos. A group of civilians, trained to operate in catastrophic times, are activated in an attempt to save who and what remains.

At launch, The Division quickly became the fastest-selling new IP in video game history and currently has more than 20 million players.

The Division 2 launched in March 2019 to critical-acclaim and continues to provide players with new content on an ongoing basis.

Judkins is currently creating the upcoming series Wheel of Time for Amazon, based on the acclaimed fantasy novels.

87North Productions, Nine Stories, Freckle Films and Ubisoft Film and Television will produce the film.





