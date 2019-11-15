Netflix Lands MOST LIKELY After Winning Bidding War

Charlie Kesslering's comedy "Most Likely" has been picked up by Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will follow a group of high school seniors who hack their yearbook to change their senior superlatives, only to wake up 20 years in the future and living out their chosen destinies.

Justin Nappi, Juliet Berman and Scott Veltri will produce. No director or cast has been hired yet.

Netflix won the film after a bidding war with another theatrical studio and is now fast-tracking it for development.

This story was originally covered by The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.





