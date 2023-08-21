Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series

The Netflix sports series is set to premiere early 2024. 

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series

Netflix is gearing up for a new sports documentary series that tracks the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race this fall.

Filming has begun as drivers fight to secure their spot in the NASCAR Playoffs, which begins Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.

The series will feature exclusive access to drivers and teams, bringing fans behind the scenes at and away from the track while exploring the physical and mental challenges of competing for a championship at the world’s highest level of stock car racing.

The project will be executive produced by Connor Schell and Libby Geist (both behind THE LAST DANCE 30 for 30, OJ: Made in America) and Aaron Cohen of Words + Pictures; Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios; Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR Hall of Famer).

This series joins Netflix's lineup of sports programming, including recent releases like Formula 1: Drive To Survive, Full Swing, Break Point, Untold, Quarterback, Tour de France: Unchained and upcoming series following athletes in track and field, soccer and rugby.

Netflix has partnered with sports leagues including Formula 1, Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA), National Football League (NFL), Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA) and more.



