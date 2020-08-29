Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Netflix Delays Virtual Preview Event For MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Following the Death of Chadwick Boseman

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is currently still scheduled to release later this year.

Aug. 29, 2020  

Netflix has delayed a virtual preview event for for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who stars in the film, Variety reports.

The preview event was originally set for Monday.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Boseman, best known for his performance in Black Panther, has died at age 43 due to stage IV colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.

"We are heartbroken over today's news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a 'true fighter' as his family called him in their poignant tribute," Netflix said in a statement. "This is an incredible loss. We are canceling Monday's preview event of 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.' Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones."

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" is currently still scheduled to release later this year. The film also stars Viola Davis and Colman Domingo, and is based on the acclaimed August Wilson play of the same name.

Read more on Variety.


