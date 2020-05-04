Netflix Announces TOO HOT TO HANDLE Reunion

Following the release of the hottest global phenomenon, Too Hot to Handle, Netflix brings you a special aftershow hosted by narrator Desiree Burch.

Catch up with this season's singles for a virtual reunion featuring fresh updates, frisky banter and a series of spicy games.

Too Hot to Handle Extra Hot: The Reunion is coming to Netflix this Friday, May 8th at 12:01am PT.

In Too Hot Too Handle, ten young, hot singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives - but there's a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize. No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?





