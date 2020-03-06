Netflix Announces Series Regulars for New Female-Driven Spy Thriller IN FROM THE COLD

The cast has been announced for the new Netflix spy series, In From The Cold.Production will commence In Spain this month with Ami Canaan Mann set to direct the first episodes.

In the series, a single mother's life in suburban New Jersey is turned upside down when the FBI arrests her and forces her to make a choice: confront her long-buried past as a highly trained, bio-engineered Russian agent, and become an asset against Russia's underworld drug trade, and shadow war on U.S. elections - or put her family and the new life she has built at risk.

CAST:

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

MARGARITA LEVIEVA (ALLEGIANCE, THE DEUCE) will star as "JENNY FRANKLIN"

A single mother from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, who, during a European vacation with her daughter, finds her life turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy - the product of a secret KGB experiment that endowed her with "special abilities."

SERIES REGULARS:

IVANNA SAKHNO (THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, PACIFIC RIM) will play "ANYA"

A promising young, Russian Intelligence agent, who is precariously caught between her domineering mentor trying to keep her bound to the lies of the Soviet past, and the liberating promise of the "New Russia" that seems so very possible in the early-1990's.

CILLIAN O'SULLIVAN (VIKINGS, THE BLACKLIST) will play "CHAUNCEY"

A rogue CIA agent, who hunts down and compels a long lost, top-secret Russian Intelligence asset, code-named "The Whisper," to switch her allegiances and help him settle his own personal vendetta.

LYDIA FLEMING will play "BECCA"

A talented, teenage, competitive figure skater, who, like every teenager, is wrestling with her own sense of identity. Little does she know that her own mother is a secret spy, and little does her mother know that she feels the need to act out on her darker impulses.

CHARLES BRICE (HOMELAND, HARRY HAFT) will play "CHRIS"

A gifted computer hacker who, despite his best efforts, is conscripted into working as Chauncey Lew's right-hand man, and becomes his moral compass when the rogue CIA agent is baited and blinded by vengeance.

ALYONA KHMELNITSKAYA (HEARTS OF THREE) will play "SVETLANA PETROVA"

A former KGB field operative turned SVR instructor and handler in the early-1990's. Her own broken dreams and cultish devotion to "Old Russia" are what fuel a maniacal obsession with ensuring that her young protégée, Anya, is willing to sacrifice everything for her country.





