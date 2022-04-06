Netflix Announces SOMEBODY FEED PHIL Season Five Premiere

Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil from Emmy, James Beard Award, and Critics Choice Award-winner Phil Rosenthal will return with Season 5 on Wednesday May 25th.

This season will feature Phil traveling to all new destinations, including Oaxaca, Portland (Maine), Helsinki, Portland (Oregon) and Madrid.

As part of the upcoming Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, Phil Rosenthal will be hosting a special advance screening of Somebody Feed Phil Season 5 episode, Oaxaca. Fans will also enjoy light bites and a Q&A with Phil moderated by Jimmi Simpson. Date: May 3rd at Avalon. Tickets available here.

Somebody Feed Phil has gargerned two Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program in 2019 and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music in 2018. The show has also earned two Critics Choice Real TV Award nominations for Best Travel/Adventure Show, winning the category in 2020. He has also been nominated twice for Male Star of the Year and won in 2021.

Somebody Feed Phil is produced by LUCKY BASTARDS and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. For Lucky Bastards, executive producers are Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal, and John Bedolis. For Zero Point Zero, executive producers are Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia.

Phil Rosenthal is the creator, executive producer, writer, and host of Somebody Feed Phil, which combines his love of food and travel with his unique brand of humor. Up next, Rosenthal is expanding his love of humor, food, and human connection by launching his first podcast first Naked Lunch this Spring 2022, in partnership with Stitcher.

He will also release his highly anticipated book Somebody Feed Phil: The Book on October 18, 2022, via Simon & Schuster. As the companion cookbook to his hit Netflix show, this is the ultimate collection of must-have recipes, never-before-heard stories, behind-the-scenes photos, and more from the first four seasons of the beloved series. Previously, Rosenthal created the hit CBS comedy, "Everybody Loves Raymond," in 1995, which premiered the following year.

He was the Showrunner/Executive Producer for all nine years of the show's very successful run, which ended in 2005. Rosenthal's first travel food series, I'll Have What Phil's Having, premiered on PBS in fall 2015 and received two Taste Awards as well as the winner of the 2016 James Beard Award for Best Television Program, on Location. Rosenthal was recently named 2021 "Male Star of the Year" by the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.