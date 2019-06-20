Netflix Announces New Family Comedy Series THE HEALING POWERS OF DUDE

Netflix has ordered 8 episodes of The Healing Powers of Dude, a family live action (single-camera) comedy series co-created by Erica Spates and Sam Littenberg-Weisberg (Coop and Cami Ask the World, Victorious and Mystery Girls) with half of the episodes directed by Richie Keen (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Fist Fight, Teachers).

When Noah, an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety disorder, has to start middle school, he turns to a mutt named Dude, a sarcastic emotional support dog who might need Noah as much as Noah needs him.

The series stars Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!), Larisa Oleynik (10 Things I Hate About You and The Secret World of Alex Mack), Laurel Emory (Heartstrings), Mauricio Lara (The Conners, Young Sheldon, Teachers), Sophie Jaewon Kim, Dude the Dog, and newcomer Jace Chapman.

Executive Producers include Dan Lubetkin (Adam DeVine's House Party, Workaholics) from Blue Ant Studios together with Keen as well as Spates and Littenberg-Weisberg with Chris Phillips (Prince Of Peoria) producing.

The Healing Powers of Dude joins Netflix's growing slate of live action series featuring kids and families, which includes No Good Nick from David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, Malibu Rescue from Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, Alexa & Katie from Heather Wordham, as well as upcoming series Family Reunion from Meg DeLoatch, Team Kaylie from Tracy Bitterolf and Pamela Eells O'Connell, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia from Mario Lopez and Seth Kurland, and The Baby-Sitters Club from Walden Media.





Related Articles View More TV Stories