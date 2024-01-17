Netflix Announces Milestone Movies: Collection Featuring Films Celebrating a Big Anniversary in 2024

Paper for your first, tin for your 10th, gold for your 50th — anniversaries are such important events, and there's an entire taxonomy of ways to commemorate them.

When the life of a movie hits a milestone, that's also something to celebrate. Starting this month on Netflix in the US, you can watch a robust roster of movies released in 1974 and turning the big 5-0 this year. More offerings from 1984 (turning 40), 1994 (turning 30), and 2004 (yes, this is already somehow 20 years ago!) will follow in April, July, and October, respectively.

In addition to the cinematic celebrations in your Netflix queue, there will also be in-person special screenings at the Paris Theater in New York, and Los Angeles' Egyptian and Bay theaters beginning in March and continuing throughout the year. No matter where you do your milestone marking, just don't forget: The perfect gift for movie anniversaries is always popcorn.

