Lina Suh's MEETING YOU, MEETING ME To Have Limited Engagement At Laemmle NOHO 7

MEETING YOU, MEETING ME an engrossing drama film about friendship by Korean American director Lina Suh will enjoy a week-long awards' run from November 15-21st at Laemmle Noho 7. The film previously competed at CAAMFest, the Asian American International Film Festival, Pasadena International Film Festival with a Best Director nomination, and LA Femme International Film Festival where it was nominated for Best Feature.

MEETING YOU, MEETING ME tells the story of two women from different walks of life who both need a friend in this moment, when they cross paths by chance and form an unlikely friendship.

MEETING YOU, MEETING ME is written and directed by Suh, produced by Sharon Sunjung Park, with executive producers Anna Park and Samuel Yeunju Ha, co-executive producers Junghwan Kim and Hyojung Shin, and associate producer Paul Ji Hoon Lee. The film stars Annika Foster (Deadly Girls Night Out), Sam Yim (Transformers: The Last Knight) and Patrick Luwis (Cobra Kai). Cinematography is by Heyjin Jun and Dawn Suhyun Shim, editing by Daniele Joi and Yu Jung Hou, and music composed by Henry O.

"This film is a testament of so many friendships, old and new, that enabled this, from the writing of the script through production, all the way to sharing it in theaters now. It's surreal and exciting when people say they see their own friendships reflected back at them through these characters," says Suh.

Lina Suh grew up in Seoul, Korea; the American Midwest; and New York. She directed short films SO F*CKING HAPPY FOR YOU and GOOD FACE, the latter developed as a TV series with Sony Pictures TV and HBO Max. Lina is in development to write and direct film and TV projects with an eye towards co-productions with Korea. She was the story editor on DR. BRAIN, Apple TV+'s first Korean language series. MEETING YOU, MEETING ME is Lina's first feature film as a writer and director. She received a BFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in Dramatic Writing and an MFA from the USC's School of Cinematic Arts in Film Production.

MEETING YOU, MEETING ME will screen from Friday, November 15 - Thursday November 21 at the Laemmle Noho 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd,, North Hollywood, 91601.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.laemmle.com/theater/noho-7?date=2024-11-15

