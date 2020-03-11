Netflix Announces 6 More Projects Out Of Turkey

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, has presented today its content slate planned for 2020 as well as some new deals about upcoming titles that will be produced in Turkey and available in 190 countries.

Pelin Distas, Director of Original Content, has said: "Turkey, with its rich history and cultural heritage, is home to many untold stories. We also know that we have great writers, great actors, great directors and great crews. We believe that these authentic stories, told by these amazing talents, would be a joy to watch for our members all around the world. This is why we continue to invest in more and more Netflix originals in Turkey."

You can find below the information for all the announcements made during the presentation:

If Only - Produced by Ay Yapim, created by Ece Yorenc and directed by Cagan Irmak together with Umut Aral, the series stars Ozge Ozpirincci (Reyhan), Birkan Sokullu (Nadir), Burak Yamanturk (Cihan), Elifcan Ongurlar (Ayse), Ahmet Rifat Sungar (Cem), Umit Erdil (Ates), Feyyaz Yigit (Hizir), Mustafa Avkiran (Sattas), Filiz Tacbas (Nihal) and Selcuk Borak (Fahrettin).

The series tells the story of Reyhan who is unhappy and disappointed in her marriage with Nadir. On 27th of July 2018 at 8:19pm, during an evening where she was feeling exhausted of her husband whom she's known since his circumcision, of their marriage, their 9 year-old twins that were conceived as a result of a broken condom, the life she leads but mostly of herself, the strongest blood moon eclipse of the past 500 years takes place. And thanks to a miracle, Reyhan travels in time, to the turning point of her life, the night Nadir proposes to her, but this time with the wisdom of her 30 year old self.

Fatma - Produced by Basak Abacigil, created and directed by an up-and-coming writer Ozgur Onurme, the series follows the story of Fatma (35), an ordinary cleaning lady who commits an unexpected murder while searching for her missing husband, Zafer, who was just released from jail. Zafer's dodgy underground associates soon find out what she did, and the only way for her to survive in this man's world is to continue killing. She gets away with it too - since no one takes her to be more than an ordinary cleaner, she becomes an invisible killer. In the end, murder becomes a release for the years of struggle and grief that she had repressed, and a new part of her identity she must confront.

Hot Skull - In a world shaken by an epidemic of madness that spreads through language and speech, a former linguist Murat Siyavus who has been at a long lasting hideout, is the only person mysteriously unaffected by this disease. Hunted by the ruthless Anti-Epidemic Institution, Murat is forced to leave the safe zone and flee within the flames and ruins of the mysterious streets of Istanbul, where he searches for the secret of his "hot skull" - a lasting mark of the disease.

One Way for Tomorrow - This marks the first branded Netflix original film coming out of Turkey, starring Dilan Cicek Deniz and Metin Akdulger, directed and created by beloved Ozan Aciktan, produced by OG Medya. The film depicts the romantic story of two strangers who met on a journey from Ankara to Izmir. Although having a rough start, their relationship takes a different path when they realize they have to confront themselves and would like to clean the slate as they get to know each other.

One Way for tomorrow will launch on Netflix globally on June 19th.

Exatlon Challenge - Exatlon is an international sports reality competition format owned by Acun Medya. Exatlon Challenge is a brand-new version of Exatlon, with a modern twist which features Turkey's favorite influencers from digital media. Hosted by Orkun Isitmak as well as a special reality face-off segment on each episode by Oguzhan Ugur, Exatlon Challenge is an epic sports reality show that is not only not seeking the best player of the influencers, but also THE ONE that has the most 'gut'. The show will premiere on July 3rd in Turkey.

The Gift S3 Renewal - Following the success of the first season, Netflix announced that The Gift is picked up for a third and final season which will launch in 2021, the principal photography is expected to begin this Spring. As previously announced, the second season of the series had been shot alongside the first season and it is set to be launched in September 2020, exact date to be shared later.



Furthermore, apart from all the original programming mentioned above, Netflix also announced the acquisition of the highly successful films such as Miracle in Cell No.7 (Yedinci Kogustaki Mucize), Sisters-in-Law (Eltilerin Savasi) and The Way We Are (Biz Boyleyiz) to be launched on Netflix following their theatrical release window.





