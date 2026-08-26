National Queer Theater to Present Free QUEER ART AS RESISTANCE Pop-Up

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

National Queer Theater will present a free pop-up event, Queer Art as Resistance, at the Museum of Moving Image on August 23rd, 2026, at 6:30PM, presented with Razom for Ukraine.

The gathering will highlight art and queerness as essential to resistance against authoritarianism and imperialism around the world, using Ukraine and the United States as case studies. The event will feature live performances, films, and a fireside chat, focused on how American and Ukrainian artists are using their platforms to resist Russian occupation and colonization of Ukraine and rising authoritarianism in the U.S., respectively. Refreshments will be provided. Gaslit Nation will be a media partner on the event.

RSVP via Eventbrite.

NQT x Rovaco Dance Festival 2026

Rovaco Dance Studio, in partnership with National Queer Theater's Criminal Queerness Studio, presents the host, the traveler, the mother by Hasan ul Haq.

Spinning a tale of forbidden romance, the host, the traveler, the mother tells the story of Ahmad as he sneaks out his lover Kabir from their house in Karachi, only to find his mother has woken up unexpectedly early.

Directed by Adam Odsess-Rubin and Associate Director Mahima Saigal, the reading stars Mahima Saigal, Nasir Ali Panjwani, Arjun Dhawan, and Fatima A. Maan. the host, the traveler, the mother was featured in the 2026 Criminal Queerness Studio.

Hasan ul Haq is a Karachi-born multidisciplinary artist, playwright, performer, and theatre educator. Working across theatre, film, and design, his practice draws on memory, nostalgia, everyday life, queerness, family, and culture.

The new short play will be presented Sunday, August 30 at the Mark O'Donnell Theater in Brooklyn. Tickets are available via Ticketleap.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...