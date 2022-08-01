National Geographic Names Elita Fielder Adjei Vice President, Corporate Communications

Communications strategist Elita Fielder Adjei has been named vice president, Corporate Communications for National Geographic Content, which develops and produces premium, factual entertainment for Disney+ and National Geographic global linear networks. Adjei will report to both Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content, and Charissa Gilmore, senior vice president of Corporate Communications, Disney General Entertainment.

In this newly created role, Adjei will be responsible for the overall communications strategy that raises the profile of the brand and builds on its reputation as an award-winning provider of premium factual content. She will be responsible for leading internal communications for the organization, as well as external communications focused on driving alignment and integrated messaging around overall strategy and goals, DEI initiatives and internal culture.

She will oversee executive communications, promoting the senior leadership and their work. She will collaborate closely with Pam Levine and her amazing team, who remain responsible for the marketing and publicity of the National Geographic programming.

The new role marks a move and promotion for Adjei. She was most recently director of Communications and Publicity at Disney Media Entertainment & Distribution (DMED), where she oversaw communications for the eight owned ABC stations since joining Disney over two years ago.

She was responsible for developing business strategic communication initiatives for the individual stations and the Owned Stations group. She helped the station group gain recognition as a finalist by Fast Company's World Changing Idea for "Our America Equity Report," along with seven Broadcast & Cable awards.

Monroe and Gilmore issued a joint statement commending Adjei's talents: "Elita's force of nature approach to her work is a perfect fit for National Geographic. Her passion and creativity set her strategies apart and drive results, while her motivating energy is absolutely contagious. We're excited to start our work together."

"It has been an honor leading corporate communications for ABC Owned Television Stations these past couple of years, and I'm proud of what we accomplished together during the global pandemic," said Adjei.

"While I've had the privilege of leading corporate communication strategies in diverse industries, I could not be more pleased to grow within The Walt Disney Company and to lead corporate communications for the award-winning iconic National Geographic Content. I'm thrilled to work directly with Courteney, Charissa and the talented executives and teams across Disney General Entertainment and National Geographic Content."

Adjei is credited for her vast corporate communications and crisis management experience in multiple industries, including health care, energy, sports and entertainment. Prior to joining Disney, Adjei was the director of Media Relations and Digital Programs for Kaiser Permanente, the country's largest nonprofit integrated health care organization. Prior to Kaiser Permanente, She served as a media relations advisor to two divisional CEOs for the largest nonprofit health system in southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann Health System.

In both roles, she managed crisis communications, served as the key media spokesperson and spearheaded strategic communication strategies that successfully positioned the respective healthcare organizations, their C-suite executives and physicians as sought-after and go-to health care experts to local and national media.

Additionally, Adjei worked in the energy sector leading corporate communications for GAC, one of the world's largest shipping, logistics and marine services providers, and later for Aggreko, the world's largest temporary power provider. While at these global organizations, she developed internal and external communications strategies spanning across North America, Canada, South America, Dubai, Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago, and Brazil regions.

In Adjei's early career, her past success included developing the client and media relations department for Leigh Steinberg Enterprises, popularly known for the movie "Jerry Maguire," which was loosely based on him. She worked closely with Steinberg, one of the most powerful NFL negotiators in the country, later forming a boutique consulting agency, Elite Sports PR Management, which represented some of the most well-known athletes in the country.

Adjei holds a Master of Arts in strategic communications from Ashland University and a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from California State University, Long Beach.

