Natasha Lyonne to Comment on Super Bowl Ads in Real Time as POKER FACE Character

POKER FACE, created by Rian Johnson (two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker behind Knives Out and Glass Onion), is executive produced and stars Natasha Lyonne (multiple Emmy-nominated creator/star/director/writer/executive producer of Russian Doll) as Charlie Cale, who's blessed with an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying.

The ad features Charlie in a bar watching the game, along with another patron. The man inquires about her ability to determine when someone isn't telling the truth and proceeds to ask her about advertisements that have just aired during the Super Bowl.

Created in partnership with M&M'S and Google Pixel, this "meta" spin on advertising leaves viewers feeling like Natasha's character is watching the game right alongside them.

M&M'S fans should keep an eye out during the Big Game to see what the brand has in-store as their epic campaign unfolds.

Directed by Dan Opsal of Hungry Man, this new SUPER BOWL ad will air on Sunday, February 12, during the big game. Catch new episodes of POKER FACE every Thursday on Peacock.

Watch here: