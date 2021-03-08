NYWIFT and Fashion Group International Present 'Fashion and the First Ladies'

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) and the Fashion Group International (FGI) are proud to present "Fashion and the First Ladies" on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1 PM EST in celebration of Women's History Month!

In this hour-long virtual program, industry leaders Fernando Garcia (Co-Creative Director of Oscar De La Renta), Valerie Steele (Director and Chief Curator of The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology), and Carson Poplin (Fashion Historian) will discuss the iconic looks from U.S. FIRST LADIES of government in a candid conversation about how our FIRST LADIES are fashion trend setters. The panel will explore how fashion plays a role and communicates in history, politics and contributes to the making or breaking of public policy. Archival images and current looks from recent FIRST LADIES dressed by Oscar de la Renta will be featured. The conversation will be moderated by The Washington Post Senior Critic at Large, Robin Givhan.

"The U.S. FIRST LADIES have been at the forefront of social change, from Abigail Adams's declaration to 'remember the ladies' to Michelle Obama's advocacy for public health and education - and their fashion choices often played a critical role in establishing their personality, their message, and their power. NYWIFT is thrilled to dive deep into the role fashion plays in media and communications as we celebrate Women's History - this month and every month," said NYWIFT Executive Director Cynthia Lopez.



"The fashion business plays an essential role in our economy, while also being a powerful form of communication and expression. We are delighted to host this discussion on "Fashion and the First Ladies" as we discuss their unique style statements, how it has evolved and what the future holds." says Maryanne Grisz, President & CEO Fashion Group International. "In celebration of Women's History Month, and since 1930, FGI continues to provide a network and a forum to educate and create awareness for the important, impactful roles women play in the fashion industry and the world."

"Oscar adored the opportunity to work with accomplished women, finding role models and leaders such as Secretary Clinton, Mrs. Bush and Dr. Biden particularly inspiring. Like Oscar, Co-Creative Director Laura Kim and I relish the challenge of helping women lead their lives - especially if those lives take place on the world stage - with a tremendous sense of confidence," said panelist Fernando Garcia, Co-Creative Director of Oscar De La Renta.

The program costs $10 for NYWIFT and FGI members; $15 for non-members.